17-year-old shot and killed outside Lewisville fast food restaurant, police say

Police said the shooting suspect, only described as a juvenile, fled from scene and led officers on a brief chase into Carrollton.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a Lewisville fast food restaurant Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The Lewisville Police Department confirmed with WFAA that the shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Raising Cane's, located in the 1000 block of W. Main Street. A little before 6 p.m., Lewisville Police confirmed the teenager who was shot had died.

Police said the shooting suspect, only described as a juvenile, fled from the scene and led officers on a brief chase into Carrollton. The suspect eventually stopped and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said the teen victim was transported to a local hospital after the shooting before he died.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time. Police said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and said the shooting was not a random incident.