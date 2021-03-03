10-year-old girl missing, could be in danger after mother found killed, Carrollton police say

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 911 or 972-466-3333 immediately.

A 10-year-old has gone missing after her mother was found killed overnight Wednesday, Carrollton police said.

Rosemary Lee Singer may be with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, police said. He is her mother's ex-husband.

Singer is described as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 235 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said. Officials did not have any specifics for Rosemary's description.

Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead by her roommate around 1 a.m. Wednesday at 1930 E. Hebron Pkwy.

Police believe Singer took Ramos' car: it's a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205. He has ties to Hillsboro, Texas, but police said they have no "definitive information" on where he might be.