One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

An armored vehicle was robbed and at least one person was shot Monday morning, a Dallas police source tells WFAA.

Police records show officers responded to a shooting call after 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cockrell Hill Road, south of Interstate 30.

Sources say a shooter ambushed the armored vehicle near an ATM.