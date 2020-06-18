1 person killed, 2 injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

One person was killed and two people were injured Wednesday night during a shooting in Dallas, police say.

Around 9 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at the Forest Cove Apartments near 9600 Forest Lane.

When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Felton Isiah Jackson in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound, authorities say.

Authorities provided medical aid to Jackson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to detectives.

Two other shooting victims who were in the same vehicle were transported to the hospital with injuries and are expected to survive, officials say.

Homicide detectives say they interviewed witnesses at the hospital and at this time, the motive is unknown.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing, police say.