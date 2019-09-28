FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead and two people are injured following a shooting Saturday in Fort Worth, police say.

According to authorities, a group of people, including teens were at a house party near the 1805 block of Gould Avenue when the shooting occurred.

Fort Worth ISD officials confirmed there were students from Northside High School at the party, but the victim who died was not a current student.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. an argument broke out and that’s when the shooting happened.

Detectives say a total of three people were shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, police say.

The name of the person who died has not been publicly released.

Fort Worth ISD officials said counselors were available at Northside High campus for students who were at the party.

Investigators did not release information regarding any potential suspects.

