FORT WORTH, Texas — A person was killed in a shooting after police found the victim in a vacant lot Monday night.



According to police, officers heard several gunshots shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Las Vegas Trail and Normandale Street.

They found someone shot multiple times in a vacant lot. Police said the person was sent to the hospital and later died. Police have not released the victim's identity at this time.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and continue to investigate.

