1 dead in Lake Dallas shooting, police say

A person died in Lake Dallas Sunday after a family member shot them, according to Lake Dallas police.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Lake Dallas police and Hickory Creek police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 300 block of East Swisher Road in Lake Dallas. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead inside the home. Police said the suspect was a family member of the victim.
