Due to a shipment sent to El Paso following a deadly shooting at a Walmart, as well as already low blood supply levels, WFAA and Carter BloodCare are teaming up to restock inventory.
North Texans are encouraged to join WFAA at the Frisco RoughRiders game Monday night, to donate much needed blood. Just stop by Dr Pepper Ballpark between 4 and 7 p.m., located at 7300 Roughriders Trail.
Anyone who donates as part of the blood drive will receive a free ticket to any RoughRIders home game (subject to availability).
Carter BloodCare's blood supply, especially its red blood cell inventory, is still at a critical level.
We need more than 9,000 donors to contribute to meet hospital demands.
Blood cannot be stocked indefinitely and there is no substitute for it -- someone's life or health is depending on community members to volunteer to donate.
If you cannot give at the RoughRiders game on Monday, you can visit one of 21 donor centers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome.
Another way to help is to tell your friends to donate.
Full list of Carter BloodCare donor centers:
Addison
3955 Beltline Road
Addison, TX 75001
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Allen
1328 W McDermott
Suite 250
Allen, TX 75013
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Alliance
7260 Blue Mound Road
Suite 140
Fort Worth, TX 75131
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Arlington
4780 Little Road
Arlington, TX 76017
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Baylor
4201 Gaston Avenue
Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75246
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Denton
2215 South Loop 288
Suite 335
Denton, TX 76205
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Flower Mound
2601 Flower Mound Road
#133
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Frisco
4350 W Main Street
Suite #105
Frisco, TX 75033
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Garland
6850 N Shioh Road
Suite V
Garland, TX 75044
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Grand Prairie
4146 S Carrier Parkway
Suite 630
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
HEB
1731 W Airport Freeway
Bedford, TX 76021
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hulen
4995 S Hulen Street
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Irving
7750 N MacArthur Boulevard
Suite 115
Irving, TX 75063
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Keller
101 Town Center Lane
Suite 111
Keller, TX 76248
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lockheed
1 Lockheed Boulevard
Bldg 4 Col. 73C
White Settlement, TX 76108
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For employees only.
Mansfield
920 N US Hwy 287
Suite 210
Mansfield, TX 76063
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mesquite
1515 N Town East Boulevard
Suite 151
Mesquite, TX 75150
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Plano
4701 W Parker
Suite 610
Plano, TX 75093
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Preston Valley
12829 Preston Road
Suite 427
Dallas, TX 75230
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rosedale
1263 W Rosedale Street
Suite 100
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Weatherford
116 E I-20
Suite 151
Weatherford, TX 76087
Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.