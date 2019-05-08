Due to a shipment sent to El Paso following a deadly shooting at a Walmart, as well as already low blood supply levels, WFAA and Carter BloodCare are teaming up to restock inventory.

North Texans are encouraged to join WFAA at the Frisco RoughRiders game Monday night, to donate much needed blood. Just stop by Dr Pepper Ballpark between 4 and 7 p.m., located at 7300 Roughriders Trail.

Anyone who donates as part of the blood drive will receive a free ticket to any RoughRIders home game (subject to availability).

Carter BloodCare's blood supply, especially its red blood cell inventory, is still at a critical level.

We need more than 9,000 donors to contribute to meet hospital demands.

Blood cannot be stocked indefinitely and there is no substitute for it -- someone's life or health is depending on community members to volunteer to donate.

If you cannot give at the RoughRiders game on Monday, you can visit one of 21 donor centers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome.

Another way to help is to tell your friends to donate.

Full list of Carter BloodCare donor centers:

Addison

3955 Beltline Road

Addison, TX 75001

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Allen

1328 W McDermott

Suite 250

Allen, TX 75013

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alliance

7260 Blue Mound Road

Suite 140

Fort Worth, TX 75131

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Arlington

4780 Little Road

Arlington, TX 76017

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Baylor

4201 Gaston Avenue

Suite 110

Dallas, TX 75246

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Denton

2215 South Loop 288

Suite 335

Denton, TX 76205

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Flower Mound

2601 Flower Mound Road

#133

Flower Mound, TX 75028

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Frisco

4350 W Main Street

Suite #105

Frisco, TX 75033

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Garland

6850 N Shioh Road

Suite V

Garland, TX 75044

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Grand Prairie

4146 S Carrier Parkway

Suite 630

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

HEB

1731 W Airport Freeway

Bedford, TX 76021

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hulen

4995 S Hulen Street

Fort Worth, TX 76132

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Irving

7750 N MacArthur Boulevard

Suite 115

Irving, TX 75063

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Keller

101 Town Center Lane

Suite 111

Keller, TX 76248

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lockheed

1 Lockheed Boulevard

Bldg 4 Col. 73C

White Settlement, TX 76108

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For employees only.

Mansfield

920 N US Hwy 287

Suite 210

Mansfield, TX 76063

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mesquite

1515 N Town East Boulevard

Suite 151

Mesquite, TX 75150

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Plano

4701 W Parker

Suite 610

Plano, TX 75093

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Preston Valley

12829 Preston Road

Suite 427

Dallas, TX 75230

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rosedale

1263 W Rosedale Street

Suite 100

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Weatherford

116 E I-20

Suite 151

Weatherford, TX 76087

Hours on Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.