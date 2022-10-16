Family, friends remember slain youth football coach with balloon release

Police say a co-worker killed Messiah Grier this month in Florida, where the two were cleaning up after Hurricane Ian.

SAN ANTONIO — Friends and family Sunday released balloons to honor 29-year-old San Antonio native Messiah Grier, who died this month.

Authorities say a co-worker shot Grier in Florida, where the two ServPro employees were cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. Authorities in Florida charged 36-year-old Vincent Harris with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Grier coached scores of young football players over seven years with the SA Bears youth league. Many of those athletes gathered at Kenwood Park for Sunday's balloon release.

"I'm pretty sure he touched all these people's hearts," said Azalia Alba, who helped form the league. "He was a good person."

Attendees mostly wore black and gold, the Bears' colors. Grier's mother, aunt, and siblings attended the event.

"I've never seen (Grier) have a bad day," Alba added. "If he did, he probably hid it very well."

Alba said that players drew on Grier's energy. Some athletes returned to the youth fields to brag to Grier about their accomplishments on high school and college football teams, she said.

"That, I know, made his heart happy," Alba smiled. "He loved football. He really did."

