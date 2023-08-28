16 non-profits to receive grants from WFAA and the TEGNA Foundation. Read how they're making north Texas a better place to live

An internal review committee was especially interested in hearing from small and medium-sized organizations. 75% of recipients have annual budgets under $3 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — WFAA and the TEGNA Foundation announced Monday the 16 organizations receiving community grants for the second-round cycle in 2023.

A call for proposals opened earlier this summer garnered more than 300 applications from non-profits serving north Texas. An internal review committee was especially interested in proposals from small and medium-sized organization.

75 percent of the organizations receiving grants have budgets under $3 million.

Meet the recipients:

All Community Outreach Based in Collin county, All Community Outreach sought a grant to help pay for a refrigerated truck to enhance their capacity to collect and distribute perishable food items to underserved communities.

Annie's Gifts of Love This grant will help 200 survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault attend a survivors' luncheon at no cost where survivors will foster a safe place to raise awareness, provide resources, and build connection between communities working to end domestic violence.

The Awareness Project The Awareness Project's FreshStart program helps level the employment field for individuals who are suddenly without work or who have recently navigated discharge from the military or release from prison.

Coloring Life My Way Coloring Life My Way proposed to use grant dollars to pay for Augmentative and Alternative Communication Devices to replace or support natural speech. The organization provides support and services to underprivileged and minority families with children who have autism, behavioral and sensory disorders, while bringing awareness to the community.

Coalition for Aging LGBT CFA LGBT's Community Engagement program in Tarrant county supports food insecurity needs among LGBT seniors working with food pantries and by feeding at shelters. The organization holds two to three monthly engagement events to encourage social activities.

Don't Forget to Feed Me The mission of Don’t Forget to Feed Me (DF2FM) is to supply pet food to local agencies in support of pet owners while educating the public about pet food insecurity. By providing pet food for those in need during challenging financial times and increasing awareness, we offer an alternative to surrendering —or worse, abandoning—a family pet. Don’t Forget to Feed Me helps to ensure that no pet owner must choose between stay…or go.

Ennis Public Theatre Ennis Public Theatre is dedicated to creating an environment of artistic integrity while producing the highest quality live theatre as they entertain, educate, encourage, and inspire the community.

Forest Forward In 2024, Forest Forward will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for the historic Forest Theater, which opened in 1949. Forest Forward plans to host a South Dallas Arts and Culture Block Party designed to bring together the South Dallas community to celebrate the rich culture, history, and legacy of the Black community in South Dallas.

Grant Halliburton Foundation The Grant Halliburton Foundation is actively working to provide mental health and suicide prevention programs to students in north Texas schools.

Opportunity Resource Services This community grant will provide some of the most vulnerable youth in north Texas with access to intensive academic and college readiness services including tutorials, sociocultural enriching experiences, college enrollment services, financial application support, and mentoring.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science The Perot Museum's TECH Truck program provides free hands-on STEM learning experiences and discovery directly with the community.

Project 4031 Through Project 4031's Funding for Families program, the organization provides basic needs for the terminally ill and their families including pay for rent, utility bills, and groceries.

Shaken Baby Alliance Funding from the community grant will support the Shaken Baby Alliance's two evidence-based programs, "When Babies Cry, We COPE" and "When Life Happens, We COPE." The programs equip new parents and students with the tools to cope with crying babies, the number one trigger of shaken baby syndrome/abusive head trauma.

Traffick911 Traffick911's Voice and Choice program serves 300 children and youth survivors of sex trafficking. Through a field-based approach, the organization meets with youth at their point of recovery from trafficking within 60 minutes and immediately begins case management and direct victim care services.

To Be Like Me To Be Like Me's Disability Awareness Program educates children in the 4th through 6th grades about the importance of inclusion and acceptance of people with disabilities. The program positively impacts not only the lives of individuals with disabilities, but the lives of the children who participate in the program.

Vogel Alcove Vogel Alcove's Therapeutic Early Childhood Education Program uses research-based curriculum specifically designed to help young children living in traumatic circumstances. The approach helps to improve developmental outcomes, foster social/emotional skills, and creates a pathway for success in school and life.

