A small child was reportedly stabbed to death by a man at a Lewisville apartment complex Sunday, and the man was shot by a witness during the attack, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the man was beating and stabbing the child, who had suffered "multiple severe injuries" before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a police news release.

Officers had responded about 12:41 p.m. to a stabbing call at the Oak Forrest Apartments in the 1500 block of Texas 121 Business in Lewisville.

During the alleged attack in a courtyard at the apartments, a witness shot the man in the leg to try to stop him. The suspect, who is believed to be the father of the small child, was taken to a hospital and treated for the gunshot wound, police said.

The witness who shot the man is not facing criminal charges.

The names of the child and the suspect have not been released. Police said there had been no prior calls involving the family and no prior reports involving Child Protective Services.

Police were still investigating the incident Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

