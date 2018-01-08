A judge has reduced the bond on three charges for Wesley Mathews, the Richardson man accused in the death of his adopted daughter, Sherin Mathews, last fall.

Mathews faces charges of capital murder, injury to a child and tampering with evidence. His bond was reduced from $1 million to $500,000 on the capital murder and injury to a child charges and from $250,000 $100,000 on the tampering charge.

Mathews' attorneys on Tuesday filed a request to have the bonds lowered "because the bonds are excessive," according to the filing.

The attorneys asked for the bonds to be reduced "to a reasonable amount in order that [Mathews] will have an opportunity to obtain release from incarceration."

Mathews' wife, Sini Mathews, has been charged with abandoning a child in the case.

Sherin, 3, died of "homicidal violence" after she went missing Oct. 7, officials said.

Her body was found Oct. 22 and identified days later. Wesley Mathews admitted to police that he removed Sherin’s body from the home after changing his story multiple times on the events leading up to her death, investigators said. The couple left Sherin home alone the night before her disappearance, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Sherin was found dead in a culvert later that month.

A Child Protective Services report released in May detail a CPS investigation into a prior allegation of child abuse involving Sherin in which investigators "found insufficient evidence" of abuse before her death.

Sherin Mathews had been hospitalized in February 2017 after her adoptive mother "noticed swelling around [Sherin's] right shoulder," the report said.

Sini Mathews reported that Sherin had fallen on a slide at the park, the report said. Doctors diagnosed Sherin with a skin infection and fractures on her shoulders, and X-rays revealed a previous injury, a fracture of her left leg, the report said.

"There were concerns that the child's injuries were not consistent with the explanation given and that the child had been physically abused," the report said.

CPS interviewed Sherin's parents, who "denied harming the child," the report said.

Her mother said she had taken Sherin to a park, where she fell and her mother tried to grab her arm to break the fall.

Sherin's father told investigators that Sherin slipped and fell while on monkey bars at the park, the report said.

When asked about Sherin's previous arm fracture, Sini Mathews told CPS that Sherin fell while jumping on the couch with her sibling, the report said.

CPS contacted medical officials, who "stated there were no concerns about the previous injury because the story was consistent with the child falling off the couch."

The medical officials said the fractures in Sherin's shoulder injury were "questionable," the report said.

