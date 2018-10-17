An attempted robbery of a Whole Foods customer resulted in an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot Wednesday afternoon in the Lakewood area of East Dallas, officials said.

The officer, who was not injured in the incident, fired his weapon at least twice at the suspect's vehicle, police said. The suspect then sped away, hitting two other cars before leaving the parking lot, DISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris said.

It did not appear that the driver of the vehicle was shot.

Dallas police were still investigating Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

