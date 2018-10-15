UPDATE: As of 10:30 p.m. Monday, AT&T said they fixed the internet issues and resumed service for all internet users.

Widespread AT&T internet outages were being reported across the DFW area on Monday after an electrical fire at an AT&T facility, officials said.

The outage map website downdetector.com showed heavy concentrations of outages in Fort Worth, Dallas and Collin County.

Firefighters had responded to a fire at an AT&T switching station in the 1600 block of Firman Drive about 9:45 a.m., Richardson city spokesman Greg Sowell said. The fire was contained to an electrical room and burned primary and backup electrical systems.

On Twitter, an AT&T customer service account, @ATTCares, was responding to dozens of tweets about the outages, initially saying a "direct lightning strike" at the facility caused the outages. The account later tweeted that damage from the fire might have caused the outages.

As of 1:30 p.m., AT&T was still working to fix the internet issues.

Damage caused by a fire at one of our facilities may be affecting internet services for some of our customers in the Dallas area. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. ^HectorR — ATTCares (@ATTCares) October 15, 2018

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Due to a direct lightning strike on one of our facilities in the area, we are experiencing internet issues. We are currently working to restore service as quickly as possible. — ATTCares (@ATTCares) October 15, 2018

