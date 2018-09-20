IRVING, Texas -- When you ask 90-year-old Ignacio Muñoz to paint, he has the same vision every time.

“I’ll paint a horse,” Muñoz said, “Is that a horse?” Repetition is part of his day-to-day life. And twice a month, he paints with his neighbors at a senior living facility, The Villages on MacArthur located in Irving.

Residents like Muñoz often color their past, which doesn’t come easy. The painting is specifically for Alzheimer patients. It’s part of a program through the Alzheimer’s Association called “Memories In The Making.”

Art is a powerful thing and has the potential to trigger memories. It’s not true for all patients, but for Muñoz, it works. “My horse! The name was Palomino!” he screamed. Muñoz continued to tell the stories of his childhood.

He remembered living on a farm with a beautiful horse named Palomino. He remembered his birthday, the day he moved to the United States of America. He remembered his wife and how he met her.

Even though it’s not every day, it gives hope. It allows his caregivers to know a little more about him. Somewhere, Ignacio is still holding on to good memories.

