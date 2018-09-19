DALLAS – An alleged threat made against the lives of some Dallas City Council members is under investigation.

Several city council members confirmed they received calls from City Manager T.C. Broadnax, on Wednesday afternoon, alerting them to the threat. The council members say were told someone called the City Secretary’s office communicating that there is an alleged threat to shoot any council member spotted on the street.

The council members say they were told the threats are due to the City’s handling of the Botham Jean shooting investigation. Jean was a 26-year-old accountant and bible school teacher who was shot and killed, while in his own home, by Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018. Guyger, who lives directly below Jean, claims she thought she was entering her own apartment when she entered his home and shot him. The officer is facing manslaughter charges and remains on paid administrative leave.

The City Manager’s office is taking the threat seriously, according to council members. They say security measures are being evaluated, at this time.

