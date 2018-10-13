A second person was found dead in the wreckage of a single-engine plane that crashed in Parker County on Friday afternoon, officials said Saturday.

The Piper plane went down near Poolville, northwest of Weatherford, on Friday afternoon. Only one person, the pilot, was initially found dead in the wreckage.

Investigators late Friday night found a second person who also died, said Lt. Richard Hunter, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The NTSB is investigating the crash. Officials have not said what might have caused the crash.

