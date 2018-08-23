A 13-year-old boy died during football practice Wednesday evening at Summer Creek Middle School, according to the Crowley school district superintendent and the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Kyrell McBride-Johnson, an eighth-grader, experienced a medical emergency during practice that left him unresponsive, according to a letter sent to parents from superintendent Michael McFarland.

It was the second day of classes at the school, said Anthony Kirchner, district spokesman.

Kyrell attended the Mansfield school district last school year, Kirchner said.

“It’s a hard day for us,” said Kirchner, who said his focus Thursday morning was getting grief counselors in place at the school at 10236 Summer Creek Drive to help students, parents and staff.

Kyrell was treated by paramedics, and coaches performed CPR, McFarland said. He was transported to Texas Health Methodist Hospital Southwest and then to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to the medical examiner, which had not yet listed a cause of death.

