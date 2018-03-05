This Mother's Day, several North Texas restaurants are offering specials to shower your mom while not breaking the bank.

Henry’s Majestic

The favorite brunch spot is offering a special dish for Mother's Day. At only $12, you can get a hash brown "waffle" topped with smoked salmon and a poached egg. Call 469-893-9400 for reservations.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Mother's Day, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse will offer a special prix-fixe menu with a salad, filet and lobster entrée, plus sides for $79.95 per guest.

Scout

The Statler’s newest hot spot is selling tickets to its Mother's Day bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $39 a person (cheaper for children), you get to choose upscale takes on the classics -- duck egg shakshouka, prime rib, and even fried chicken and waffle -- among others.

Water Grill Dallas

This Mother's Day, treat your mom to a $15 glass of L. Latour ‘La Grande Roche’ with Water Grill’s featured entrée (seasonal Roasted Wild Alaskan Halibut). Sweet Gaviota Strawberries will be $10. Call 214-306-7111 for reservations.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Sweet treats are for sale starting May 3 at Eatzi's, including limoncello white chocolate cake, chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate truffles, and OMG Cookies. On Thursday, May 10, a "tower of power cake" wrapped and signed for mom will be for sale.

Paul Martin’s American Grill

A prix-fixe brunch menu is on tap for Paul Martin's American Grill this Mother's Day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Patrons will be offered coffee, white cheddar biscuits, a brunch entrée, and handcrafted cocktail or juice for only $24 a person. Call 214-521-0116 for reservations.

RJ Mexican Cuisine

A special three-course menu is being rolled out this Mother's Day, available all day. Highlights include Atlantic salmon with lumb crab and a steak and lobster dish.

The Grill

A special brunch menu is being offered at The Grill, featuring slow-roasted prime rob, lobster benedict, and pean-seared Alaskan halibut. Go here to see the full menu.

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse

Take mom to Y. O. Ranch Steakhouse to enjoy a special three-course brunch for $49. Items on the menu include shrimp and grits and farafelle smoked salmon. See the menu here.

Zaytinya

Celebrate mom with Zaytinya's secial brunch! You can choose three mezze dishes and dessert for $35. Go here for the menu.

© 2018 WFAA