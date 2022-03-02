Alpine-X wants to build indoor ski resorts in Texas

The company is reportedly aiming to open locations in Austin and Dallas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Skiing in Austin? A Virginia-based company wants to make it happen.

Alpine-X, which specializes in family-centric, all-season entertainment venues, is opening its first location in Lorton, Virginia. But it's already setting its sights on a Texas expansion in the near future.

Executives say they have signed a letter of intent with a developer to build indoor ski and snowboard resorts in Texas. According to the Austin Business Journal, the company plans to build the resorts in Austin and Dallas and hopes to open a Texas location by early 2025.

Alpine-X said it will partner with the developer to form a joint venture to select sites, raise money and oversee design for at least two Texas resorts.

The company said while it is still working on specific designs for the resorts, they will include an "enormous" indoor snow area with designated areas for skiing and snowboarding, lessons and areas to play in the snow. The resorts will include hotels, restaurants and other facilities, according to Alpine-X.

The company also said there is potential for more resorts after the two initial Texas locations.

"This is part of our growth strategy that targets major North American metropolitan areas. We are aiming to establish a footprint of Alpine-X branded resorts and the dynamic Texas market is a perfect spot for our properties," Alpine-X CEO John Emery said. "We’re excited to join forces with this group in Texas, who are passionate and experienced in the development, delivery and operation of indoor entertainment venues.”

Alpine-X plans to finalize its proposed Texas sites and announce them in the next few months.

