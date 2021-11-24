Dallas-based study finds 63% of consumers will be shopping in stores vs. online this holiday season

The study found 37% of around 1,000 consumers polled would do all shopping online. 50% said they would shop early due to the possibility of limited inventory.

DALLAS, Texas — A new study done by a Dallas consumer research firm found that more people will likely be shopping in-person this holiday season versus online.

The survey, completed on Nov. 22, involved 1,008 Americans and was done by Lisa W. Miller and Associates, LLC.

Miller has been doing consumer research for major corporations for the last 30 years.

Miller found that 63% of consumers will be shopping in stores this holiday season, while the remaining 37% said they would be doing online shopping only.

What fuels those numbers? Miller said there were two factors: the easing of pandemic restrictions and the nation's shipping crisis.

That crisis hasn't guaranteed that customers will get packages that they ordered on time for Christmas.

"Last year, people shopped online because they were scared and because they weren't sure what to do as far as the pandemic goes," Miller said.

"Now people are excited to get back to the stores because it's social, it's fun, and it's satisfying. And you get to grab something and take it with you versus waiting for it online."

Miller also found that 56% of consumers polled strongly agreed or agreed that shopping online can't ever replace the social experience of shopping in a store.

The study also noted that 49% strongly agreed or agreed that shopping online isn't as satisfying as going to a store to browse and try on things.

"So, over half of the people polled found are just saying that shopping in-store is more satisfying," Miller said.

The study also found that 50% of consumers polled said they would start their holiday shopping early due to the possibility of limited inventory, no thanks to America's supply chain issues.

In the last 30 days, 43% said they were frustrated by the lack of staff seen during a shopping trip, 30% said their favorite item was out of stock, and 31% said they experienced lousy customer behavior.

A happy note, though? Fifty-four percent of consumers said they were excited for the holidays. That number was at 39% this time last year, Miller said.