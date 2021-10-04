This North Texas city projects a population jump from 30,000 to 160,000 in 10 years

"Someone told me the other day they were driving down Preston and saw an Arizona license plate, a California one, and one from Illinois," said the city manager.

CELINA, Texas — The Collin County city of Celina is booming, both in terms of rooftops and residents.

Residential building permits were up 50% last year and they’re pacing to jump even more this year as the city tries to surpass the much larger city of Frisco in single-family home growth.

Celina’s population of about 30,000 has tripled in the past four years and is expected to hit about 160,000 people by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, Corson Cramer Development, a new Dallas-based residential land development firm, has purchased 220 acres for a new community named North Sky Celina west of Preston Road off Louisiana Drive.

As planned, the community will have 783 residential homesites. The homes are expected to range in price from the low $200,000s to the $400,000s.

Celina has created a 30-year plan for how they want the city to grow and a vision that allows developers to deliver high-quality communities more quickly than in other North Texas cities, City Manager Jason Laumer said.

“We have a lot of people moving into the Metroplex from out of state,” Laumer said. “Someone told me the other day they were driving down Preston and saw an Arizona license plate and a California license plate an Illinois license plate.”