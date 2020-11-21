This DFW city has the largest apartments in the nation, new study says

Space Race: If you’re feeling cramped up and you’re looking for an apartment with some elbow room, you might consider this North Texas city.

If you’re feeling cramped and you’re looking for an apartment with some elbow room, you might consider Plano. The Collin County city has the biggest apartments in the country, according to a new study.

Plano has the largest one- and two-bedrooms and the third-largest studios, according to a new analysis of the 100 biggest U.S. cities by ApartmentGuide.com.

The average apartment sizes in Plano are 608 square feet for a studio, 825 square feet for a one-bedroom and 1,200 square feet for a two-bedroom unit.

“Big D” made the big apartment list, too. Dallas had the 10th-largest apartments in the country.

No other Texas city made the top 10 largest. Following Plano and rounding out the top five in the race for space were Charlotte, N.C.; Miami, Fla.; Irvine, Calif.; and Atlanta, Ga.

At the other end of the spectrum, the U.S. city with the smallest overall average apartment square footage was, somewhat surprisingly, not New York City, but Portland, Oregon. Apartments there average 435 square feet for a studio, 655 for a one-bedroom and 935 square feet for a two-bedroom.

Why Portland?

“Representing significant slices of Portland population, hipsters, vegans, foodies, athletes, artists, Bohemians and mountain folk all help to make Portland young, a group that spends much of their time out on the trails, in the mountains or hanging out at cafés and vape shops,” the study says. “The need for large apartments is minimal for the small amount of time at home with Postmates and Labradoodles.”

“Portland tends to foster a communal vibe, a socially connected life that minimizes the need for spacious living quarters in favor of sustainable space,” the study continues. “Good thing because no matter the size — studio, one- or two-bedroom — Portland ranks in the 10 smallest apartments on average among all of the 100 biggest U.S. cities.”

