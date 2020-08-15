Take a tour of The Hamilton: Deep Ellum's newest high-rise apartments

The Hamilton apartment high-rise in Deep Ellum, which opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit North Texas, is about 25 percent occupied, its developers say.

DALLAS — The Hamilton apartment high-rise in Deep Ellum, which opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit North Texas, is about 25 percent occupied, its developers say.

The 26-floor building by Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management and StreetLights Residential is in The Epic mixed-use development in Deep Ellum.

For a look around The Hamilton, click here for a gallery of photos.

Located at 2525 Elm Street, The Hamilton reflects the neighborhood, with exposed brick, steel features, custom art installations and vivid colors, Joe Beard, president and CEO of Westdale, said in an interview with the Dallas Business Journal.

“It's a very high-quality, high-design building on the west side of Deep Ellum and kind of transitions to downtown,” Beard said. “It’s a little more modern and slicker with a real nod toward the arts — basically street art and urban art.”

The 310 apartment units include touches such as custom cabinetry, urban mudrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, built-in desks, custom decorative lighting and crafted ceilings.

The Hamilton is the luxury residential piece of The Epic, an 8-acre mixed-use development that also includes The Epic office tower and the historic Pittman Hotel. The project is owned and developed by Westdale.