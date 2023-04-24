Bummed by your skyrocketing home appraisal? Make sure you have your homestead

What you should know about homesteads in Texas.

DALLAS — Recently as I was becoming a Texas real estate agent, I left sticky notes in my books for the things real estate agents must know that we should probably all know.

So, here’s another lesson in my series of reports called "Home Schooling."

Benefits of homesteads

Texas homeowners: A reminder sticky note for you. Actually, a bunch of them.

If you don’t have a homestead, apply for it! Click here for a homestead application.

You may already have it. You can check whether you already do by finding your address on your central appraisal district (CAD) website and looking under exemptions. Click here to find links to all CADs in Texas.

Real estate professionals learn a lot about homesteads, because those legally prevent most creditors from forcing the sale of your home to pay your debts. A homestead also comes with exemptions that give you a big financial break every year on your property taxes.

An exemption takes away a chunk of your home’s value and exempts it from property taxes. We pay some of the highest property taxes in the country

Current exemptions

Texas lawmakers are debating some relief for that right now in the legislative session. But currently, at least $40,000 is exempted from your home’s value for school taxes.

So, let’s say your home is appraised at $400,000. That $40,000 exemption is applied, and your school property taxes are calculated as though your home is valued at $360,000.

Your county and city and other tax authorities will want their cut of property taxes, too. Many of them offer exemptions as a flat amount.

For instance, they may also knock $40,000 off your value before determining their portion of your property tax bill. Or they can take as much as 20% off your home’s value before they do the math. If a taxing entity offers a 20% homestead exemption, that would mean a $400,000 home would get an $80,000 exemption and would be taxed as though it’s a $320,000 home.

Exemptions can differ between different cities, counties, school districts, and college, hospital, and utility districts. If you are shopping for a home, compare the taxing entities, their tax rates and their homestead exemptions for the different properties.

There may be substantially different tax burdens from one property to another.

On-time and late homestead applications

If you bought a home in the last year, apply for your homestead before April 30 in order for it to apply to this year’s property taxes. If you bought years ago and didn’t apply for a homestead because your reminder sticky note fell, you can apply late.

Exemptions can be applied retroactively, meaning you may be able to recoup the property taxes you paid on the portion of your property that would’ve been exempted if you had applied for your exemption on time.

The Texas Comptroller says, "A late residence homestead exemption application…may be filed up to two years after the delinquency date, which is usually Feb. 1."

Extra perks for homeowners who are 65+ or are disabled

There are extra exemptions for homeowners who are disabled or are 65 and older.

An example: Last year, Dallas County, which already gives a standard homestead exemption of 20% of your home’s value, took off an additional $100,000 if you were disabled or over 65.

So, if your home was valued at $350,000, the county taxed it as though it was valued at just $180,000. For 65+ and disabled homeowners, extra exemptions like that can also be offered by other taxing entities, like your city, hospital, college and utility districts.

For school taxes, there’s the standard $40,000 subtracted from a homestead value before the district calculates its portion of property taxes. For disabled and 65+ homeowners, school districts take off an additional $10,000.

But they have the option of exempting even more. Dallas ISD last year subtracted an additional $45,000 of value for those groups. Also, for these groups of homeowners, school taxes can’t keep rising. They freeze if you don’t improve your home beyond maintenance and repairs.

A final note: Homeowners who are disabled or over 65 can legally stop paying property taxes. Instead, they can defer them until they die or the home is no longer their primary residence. Only then would the deferred taxes and annual interest come due.