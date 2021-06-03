Oil exec with Dallas company sells Florida mansion with private walkway to beach for $20M

The property has a beachfront cabana and 350 feet of waterfront along the Intracoastal.

A company managed by Jean Christine Thompson, an executive with family-owned Thompson Petroleum Corp. in Dallas, sold a Manalapan mansion that stretches from the ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway for $20.45 million.

CTRE13 LLC, managed by Thompson, sold the 12,181-square-foot home at 1960 S. Ocean Blvd. to 1960 South Ocean LLC. The buyer is managed by attorney Maura Ziska, likely on behalf of a client.

The seller was represented by Steven Presson of the Corcoran Group, while the buyer worked with Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates. The price equated to $1,679 per square foot.

Presson said the home is on a rare double-sized lot of 3.93 acres. It has a private walkway to the beach and 350 feet of waterfront on the Intracoastal with a private dock.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” Presson said.

The home last traded for $13.5 million in 2018. It was constructed in 1989 and has been renovated over the years, including a new roof in 2018.

The home has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a pool, a movie room, a 30-car garage, an office, a balcony, a fireplace, a dual spiral marble staircase, a greenhouse, a wet bar, a summer kitchen, and a beachfront cabana.