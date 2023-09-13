Target signs deal with jewelry designer Kendra Scott

The Kendra Scott at Target collection will begin appearing in stores in October.

AUSTIN, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) said Sept. 12 it has signed a long-term partnership with popular Austin-based jeweler Kendra Scott that will give the retail giant an exclusive line of products from the designer as it heads into the holiday season.

The Kendra Scott at Target collection will begin appearing in stores Oct. 22. The line will start at more than 200 products and will update quarterly. Prices will start at $15, with most pieces priced at under $40.

Some Target locations will feature a separate Kendra Scott display within the store's jewelry and accessories department. The biggest setups with be at Target locations in Edina, Minnesota; Katy, Texas; and in a store near Austin's Arboretum shopping center. The collection will also have a dedicated shop on Target's e-commerce website.

Her colorful, accessible jewelry and personal brand make her a good fit for Target, which has a long history of partnering with popular designers, executives said.