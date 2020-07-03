Dallas landed at No. 19 on a list of the most promising source of disruptive technologies that are outside of the Bay Area of California, according to a new report by KPMG. Dallas didn’t even make the list of the top 20 last year.

The report, called the 2020 Global Technology Industry Innovation Survey, is not just for the U.S., but global. Singapore was No. 1, followed by London, Tel Aviv, Tokyo and New York City, which was at the top of list last year.

While Dallas found a spot on the list, Austin lost ground, though still remaining ahead. It came in at No. 11, down from No. 9 in the previous year.

The Dallas region is seeing more traction with organically grown companies along with bigger companies choosing to expand or move operations to North Texas.

The area’s average tech-oriented salaries also jumped nearly 6 percent to $95,002 annually, according to the Dice 2020 Tech Salary Report. That put it at No. 13 in the country, just behind Austin at No. 12.

Silicon Valley companies, such as Uber and Salesforce, are bolstering their presence here with new offices. And just this week Dasan Zhone Solutions (Nasdaq: DZSI), a provider of technology to the telecommunications industry, said it will be shifting its headquarters from Oakland to Plano.

Still, the overall optimism for the Silicon Valley remains. Among respondents, a minority, 37 percent, said it was likely the innovation center of the world would move from the home of Apple and Facebook to another locale in the next four years. That’s way down from 58 percent last year.

Why? It could be the U.S stance to keep more proprietary knowledge and intellectual property will make it even harder for a city outside the country to overtake Silicon Valley, the report said.

As for countries, the U.S. did well with 28 percent naming the country as having the most promise and 13 percent going with China and India. That percentage point gap is more than twice what it was last year with China.

The 2020 Technology Innovation Hubs report includes perspectives from KPMG’s latest global Technology Industry Innovation Survey. More than 800 global technology industry leaders ranked the cities and countries, it said.

