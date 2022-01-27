American Airlines cuts 1,600 departures from DFW in March schedule

This news comes a week after more than 160 pilots and members of the Allied Pilots Association picketed at DFW Airport.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort-Worth-based American Airlines is reducing its departures at DFW Airport in March by approximately 1,600 flights or 52 flights per day, the airline said Thursday.

American will operate more than 5,400 peak daily departures systemwide in March, which is more flights compared to the March 2021 schedule, American said. WFAA has reached out to American to clarify what caused the change of schedule.

This news comes a week after more than 160 pilots and members of the Allied Pilots Association picketed at DFW Airport in support of the association's negotiating committee, which initiated daily bargaining sessions with their management counterparts on Tuesday.

The Allied Pilots Association has proposed scheduling reforms leaders say would support the safety margin and respect pilots’ and passengers’ needs. The pilots want scheduling reform to improve what they call American's industry lagging operational and financial performance.

“We’re out here for an improved schedule, which will lead to improved quality of life for our pilots but most importantly, will make sure our passengers get what they pay for: And that’s a reliable airline,” Tajer said.

In October 2021, American Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights in one weekend alone, blaming bad weather and a shortage of staff. It left frustrated passengers stranded at DFW Airport.

“We are out here in the cold in Dallas, but we already feel the heat of the spring and summer travel,” Allied Pilots Association spokesperson Capt. Dennis Tajer said on Jan. 20.

American is "offering the most daily departures than any other major U.S. network carrier," the airline said in a statement. It says the impacts will be minimal and has contacted affected customers with alternative travel options to align with their original itinerary.

"We thank our customers for their understanding and apologize for any inconvenience," American said.

