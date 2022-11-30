$3 billion development ‘The Mix’ planned at former Wade Park site in Frisco

The first phase of The Mix, located at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road in the North Platinum Corridor in Frisco, will break ground in December.

FRISCO, Texas — A $3 billion “mixed-experience community” called The Mix — with a big central park and large amounts of office, retail and residential space, plus two hotels — will be built at the high-profile site in Frisco where the defunct Wade Park project previously was planned.

The first phase of The Mix, located at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road in the North Platinum Corridor in Frisco, will break ground in December. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

Developers unveiled the latest vision for the site and the new project today.

At the heart of The Mix will be a 9-acre central park designed by OJB, the landscape firm behind the popular Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. The park in The Mix will have an event lawn and performance pavilion, playgrounds, promenades and a pond.

The Mix is planned to have 2 million square feet of office space, 375,000 square feet of retail including a grocery store, a 450-key business hotel and a 200-key boutique hotel, medical space, and 3 million square feet of residential.

With a total of 20 acres of green space, The Mix will be a walkable community with natural landscapes featuring Texas flora and mature trees, project planners say.

“Our vision for The Mix is to create a community that embraces the diversity of Frisco,” Tim Campbell, who is heading the development of The Mix, said in a news release announcing the project. “At The Mix, you’ll enjoy and interact with a mosaic of thoughtful architecture and vibrant green open space. We want every view to be a beautiful one.”

New York-based JVP Management is the master developer of The Mix.

StreetLights Residential, a Dallas-based, design-focused multifamily and mixed-use developer, is a partner on the project.

“Our team has taken great care to craft unique experiences and tastefully designed buildings that will allow residents to navigate more approachable neighborhood blocks and create moments of discovery within an urban fabric,” said Greg Coutant, StreetLights’ vice president of development. “We’re designing not only to optimize how residents will experience The Mix, but also to ensure the entire Frisco community will enjoy The Mix for its high-quality shopping, urban greenspaces, and the promotion of health and wellness.”

Designed as a Fitwel community, The Mix is planned to support the well-being of its occupants and support healthy communities, Coutant said.

The unfinished site has been the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been the site of the $2 billion Wade Park, a key piece to what was at the time branded the “$5 Billion Mile” of development at the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121. The city of Frisco officially retired the “$5 Billion” marketing moniker due in part to foreclosure proceedings at Wade Park and has attempted to rebrand it with the “North Platinum Corridor” tagline.

The main marker of the site now is a giant hole that was excavated for an underground parking garage.

It neighbors prominent projects built nearby, including The Star, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 25 approved a revised conveyance plat for a retail/restaurant building with a parking garage, an urban living building with a parking garage, and six urban living residential buildings on 112 acres at the southwest corner of Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road. The plat revised the street names to two entrances to the project off Lebanon Road to Platinum Way and Lowell Way and dedicated the easements necessary for development.

Three documents submitted this month to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation outline initial construction plans for a first phase totaling $138 million and totaling roughly 750,000 square feet of construction. Completion is set for May 2026.

The owner listed in the state documents is New York City-based FTX Development and the design firm for all three pieces of the first phase is Washington, D.C.-based Torti Gallas + Partners. The project formerly called Wade Park has been referred to as “Project X” in its latest iteration, according to the city of Frisco and state documents.

“We admire what Frisco leaders have achieved and their vision for the future,” Campbell said. “We’re all excited to make The Mix a reality and an integral part of the incredible community of Frisco.”