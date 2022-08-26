Get your haul | SHEIN Pop-up store opens in Plano this weekend

The global fashion retailer is coming to the DFW metroplex for a 3-day pop-up event from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28.

PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend.

SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month.

Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in the pop-up event among the 1,000-plus other show-stopping styles. Works from Shelby Hilliard and Cynthia V. Johnsen will be available.

Shelby Hilliard is a Texas-based fashion designer who strives to make clothing that will empower all women to feel confident and beautiful, SHEIN officials said. Her collection is designed to be inclusive, with a focus on petite women, and it takes inspiration from the reflection of a cool Spring night and calm Spring day.

Cynthia V. Johnsen, a Fort Worth resident, is a Hmong-American fashion designer for private label companies. She has an extensive background in fashion design (M.F.A. in fashion design from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco; B.F.A. in fashion design & merchandising from the International Academy of Design & Technology in Sacramento), specializing in women's wear apparel.

The pop-up event will take place from Friday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Aug. 28 at The Shops at Willow Bend, located at 6121 W Park Boulevard in Plano.

Here are the hours of the pop-up:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The online retailer has been known for TikTok trends where women will show their “SHEIN hauls” — multiple fashion pieces they bought from the store, typically at a discount.

SHEIN has nearly 10,000 employees worldwide and sells in over 150 countries, according to its corporate website.