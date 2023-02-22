How did Ash Wednesday begin? We asked the Dallas Bishop

WFAA recently sat down with Bishop Edward Burns, head of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, to talk about the holiday's origins.

DALLAS — Millions around the world will be celebrating Ash Wednesday today, putting smudges of the cross on their forehead.

But have you ever wondered how the tradition started?

"Ash Wednesday is the beginning of the penitential season of Lent," Burns said. "And Lent is an opportunity to prepare for Easter."

Like many other Christian traditions, the origins of Ash Wednesday can be traced back to ancient Rome.

"They're placed on our forehead in the sign of a cross," Burns said. "What it does, it reminds us of how we have to be sorrowful for our sins. But there's also a reminder, that word dust, and we're going to return to dust, and we're mindful of our time here is finite."

Burns said the ashes originally came from the palms which were raised on waved on Palm Sunday, as the palms were saved and burnt.

Ashes are one of Christianity's most visible rituals, but it's also just one part of the Lent season.

"The spiritual exercise that comes with Lent is that whatever we give up, whatever we have saved, because I'm not going to eat chocolate for Lent, then hopefully, the money you saved by not eating your chocolate, you're going to find somebody who's in need, and say, I want to give this to you," Burns said.

Burns also says the holiday isn't just about you, but also about your relationship to Jesus Christ and bringing him closer to you.