UNT Green Brigade, Wylie HS perform in St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland — It's that time of year: March 17 marks the emergence of shamrock sunglasses and green attire in celebration of Irish heritage known as St. Patrick’s Day.

The holiday honors Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland who is known for bringing Christianity to the country over 1,000 years ago, according to the National Museum of Ireland. One of the mainstays of St. Patrick's Day are the parades, especially in Dublin, Ireland.

Two marching bands from the North Texas area were in attendance at the parade in Dublin to take part in the holiday. The marching band from Wylie High School and the University of North Texas Green Brigade participated in the event.

Wylie High School was scheduled to perform in the Dublin parade in 2021, but it the school decided to postpone its invitation to the 2022 parade. The band is one of the best in the nation, advancing to the Texas State Marching Championships several times, as well as being awarded Grand Champion or finishing in the top 3 at most marching festivals. They band has also performed at The Midwest Clinic, International Band and Orchestra Conference in December of 2017. Now, they take their talents overseas.

WFAA's Sean Giggy spoke with the North Texas Green Brigade before the team left the U.S. UNT Green Brigade Daniel Cook joked with WFAA that it was convenient for the "green brigade" going to Ireland's St. Patrick's Day.

"You couldn't get more perfect than that," Cook said.

Cook told WFAA the trip to Ireland is the first time outside of the U.S. for many members of the band.

Our first full group photo from our Ireland trip! The Cliffs of Moher were a beautiful start to the day! @JohnWRichmond2 @UNTWindStudies @UNTCoM pic.twitter.com/J6thE6TNKk — UNT Green Brigade (@UNTGreenBrigade) March 15, 2022

Our first two days in Ireland have been an absolute blast! We’ve visited the Rock of Cashel, The Blarney Castle, Cobh, Cork City, Killarney, and we’re hesded to Limerick for the night! @JohnWRichmond2 @UNTCoM @UNTWindStudies @stpatricksfest pic.twitter.com/yrmshhIiAL — UNT Green Brigade (@UNTGreenBrigade) March 14, 2022

The Ireland parade marks the UNT's first international trip since the 1970s.