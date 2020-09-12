Santa Claus and Murphy Fire and Rescue pay drive-by visits to entire city

Santa will ride with Murphy Fire and Rescue to drive-by visit with residents every night until the whole city is covered.

MURPHY, Texas — The city of Murphy will continue a 12-year-old holiday tradition that appears most appropriate during a pandemic.

Santa Claus takes a ride with Murphy Fire and Rescue through town to visit with city residents. The ride covers six square miles of the city, crosses through many neighborhoods and drives by thousands of homes.

"We make sure that we go through every street. We don't wanna miss any kids," said engineer and driver Brent Ulch.

Ulch said that the fire engine can still break off to respond to emergencies during the rides.

The Santa Ride started on Dec. 7 and will continue until Santa sees the whole city. Santa will stand in the bucket and wave to residents as the engine passes by. Normally, Santa throws out candy, but the pandemic has ruled that out this year.

"This is what we need...people together, the lights and all of it," city resident Stephanie said.

Residents can see the status of the ride with the help of an interactive map that shows real-time movement. The only exception is the engine cannot ride on short cul-de-sacs.