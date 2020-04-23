As pandemic continues, Parker County family honors loved one with 83rd birthday parade

A Parker County family surprised one of its most loved members this week, as they held a drive-by parade for 83-year-old Bonnie Smethers.

Smethers is the oldest of seven kids, and one person in her family of more than 100. And all of them live in Parker County.

“She attends every single athletic event, every single birthday party, graduation, she is also the person that plans all of the baby and wedding showers,” Holli Pontremoli said.

“She is the one that is there for anyone in the family. Any one of us can pick up the phone and she will be there right away,” Kaci Salmons said.

And that is why they wanted to do something for Smethers this week.

As Smethers worked at her family-owned storage business, she was surprised when dozens of family members showed up in vehicles to wish her a happy 83rd birthday.

“I thought something was wrong, I heard all the racket right out her, and then I have my own parade for my birthday,” Smethers said. “All of this is family and you can see all the love, and that is what keeps this family strong.”

“It’s pretty emotional honestly and it’s good to see her happy today,” Pontremoli said.

“The older generation are having to seclude themselves. So for us to be able to come and do this, it meant so much to us,” Salmons said.

Celebrating a birthday in the middle of a pandemic is difficult, but at Bonnie’s birthday, it was easy to feel the love.

“It’s just something that we’ll always remember and be able to tell for generations,” Salmons added.

“I love every one of them to death,” Smethers said.