Caliber Collision and GEICO donate SUV to fiancée of fallen Dallas police officer

"We appreciate everything they're putting together for her and Nolan," Rosales' mom Elizabeth Rosales said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISVILLE, Texas — The brotherhood of police officers from across the country showered the Jacob Arrellano family with support in the days and weeks following the Dallas police officer's death this past October.

A simple gesture Wednesday, April 5, in Lewisville, shows the community continues to be part of that brotherhood too.

Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work when he was hit and killed by an intoxicated wrong-way driver on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard shortly before midnight on Oct. 11.

Police said the other driver crashed into Arellano's car, a 2022 Kia Telluride, causing his vehicle to travel into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer. Arellano’s vehicle rolled several times and stopped on the right shoulder of Spur 408.

Mourners honored the 25-year-old at funerals in both Dallas and his native El Paso. And in the six months since, Arellano's fiancée Alyssa Rosales has relied on friends to let her borrow a vehicle for transportation for herself and 1-year-old son Nolan.

On Wednesday, at Caliber Collision headquarters in Lewisville, Caliber and GEICO presented Rosales with a completely refurbished 2017 Nissan Rogue. The donation, one of hundreds Caliber says it has contributed to worthy recipients, is part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and Caliber's Restoring You program.

The back of the SUV was also filled with new toys for Nolan.

"We appreciate everything they're putting together for her and Nolan," Rosales' mom Elizabeth Rosales said. "It doesn't bring Jacob back, and it's been very tough for her. But she's doing it and she appreciates all of this."

"Jacob meant the world to Nolan and I. And I still can't believe that he's gone," Alyssa Rosales said, as she thanked the crowd outside Caliber headquarters.

"There's not a day that goes buy that we don't think of my brother Jacob," said his twin brother Joshua Arellano, who is also a Dallas police officer.

"I will always be proud to call you my twin brother. I love you with all my heart, and I can't wait to see you again," he said.

"To my brother who is always looking down on us right now," Arellano said, as he thanked Caliber and GEICO for their donation. "Know that your name and legacy will never be forgotten."