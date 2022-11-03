STK Steakhouse opens first Texas location in Uptown

The 9,692 square foot steakhouse offers American cuisine brunch, lunch and dinner menus with weekday happy hour cocktail selections.

DALLAS — A new steakhouse has opened in Uptown.

Located at 2000 McKinney Ave., STK Steakhouse offers indoor and outdoor dining featuring steak and seafood dishes, cocktails and live music by DJs, according to a news release.

Operated by Colorado-based The ONE Group Hospitality (Nasdaq: STKS), this is the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas.

"They say everything is bigger in Texas and we cannot wait to make STK's signature vibe dining experience larger than life for residents and visitors alike in Dallas,” Emanuel Hilario, president and CEO of The ONE Group, said in the release.

The 9,692 square foot steakhouse offers American cuisine brunch, lunch and dinner menus with weekday happy hour cocktail selections. STK also features vast wine lists to pair with the restaurant's steaks.

“STK offers our guests the ultimate dining experience, making every occasion celebrated in our restaurants a memorable one," Hilario said in the release. "We know STK will be a great addition to Dallas’ already bustling restaurant scene and are proud to open our doors to share our unmatched culinary offerings with the Lone Star state.”

ONE Group currently operates 24 locations across North America, Europe and the Middle East. The hospitality group also operates Kona Grill.