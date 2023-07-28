Gameday Grilling: Filet with garlic herb butter

AUSTIN, Texas — Ready for a sure-fire way to win steak night? KVUE's got you covered!
Ingredients:
- Filet(s)
- Salt
- Pepper
- Salted butter
- Garlic
- Parsley
- Worcestershire
Instructions for the steak:
- Season all sides of the filet with coarse salt and pepper. Let the steak sit, seasoned, at room temperature for about 30 minutes
- Smoke the steak between 180 F and 200 F until it reaches an internal temperature between 130 F and 135 F
- Remove the steak from the grill and raise the grill's temperature to at least 500 F. I use a cast-iron griddle to help create a crust – preheat the tray in the grill, if you plan to use one.
- Add butter to the cast iron griddle and sear each side of the steak.
- Remove steak from the grill when the internal temperature hits 138 F (about three minutes per side).
- Immediately top with a thick slice of garlic herb butter
- Allow the steak to rest for 10 minutes.
Instructions for the garlic herb butter:
- Allow 1/2 cup of salted butter to soften
- Add two lobes of freshly minced garlic, two tablespoons of chopped parsley, one or two tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce and mix together.
- Lay out a sheet of wax paper.
- Roll the butter mixture into a log using the wax paper.
- Refrigerate for at least an hour.
- Remove from fridge, slice, and use on steak, seafood, etc.
Share your results:
