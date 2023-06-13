Anticipated late-night spot along Henderson Ave. underway

Diners have the option to "make it dirty," as well, which roughly translates to encrusting your quesadilla in fried cheese.

Sandwiched between Houndstooth Coffee and High Fives at the corner of McMillan Ave. and Henderson Ave. is an 1,360-square-foot space that will become the home of the first Plomo Quesadillas outside of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Work is underway on 1802 McMillan for the late night-centric quesadilla restaurant.

Founded by Omar Kasim, the concept for Plomo was realized when Kasim noticed that the chicken quesadilla was one of his best-selling items regularly at his restaurant Con Quesos, which has locations in Fayetteville and Springdale. Kasim pivoted a long-held vision he had for a fusion taco spot into one for quesadillas instead, according to the Plomo's website.

Plomo's menu includes quesadillas from a classic grilled chicken and cheese option to the Rick Ross, a speciality offering with chopped brisket, avocado, jalapeño, salsa verde and pickled red onion. Diners have the option to "make it dirty," as well, which roughly translates to encrusting your quesadilla in fried cheese.

Dallas' Coeval Studio was tapped as the design firm for the work on the Henderson Ave. location, according to a filing with the state from September. A permit in the window of the space shows an estimated construction cost of $350,000 for the interior conversion from a retail space to a restaurant space.

An Instagram post from last August, which mentioned an opening date for "Summer 2023," featured potential renderings of the space. It can be seen in the embed below.

The strip center is owned by Henderson Avenue, LLC, an entity tied to Acadia Realty Trust.

New York-based Acadia acquired about four acres of undeveloped property, in addition to more than 160,000 square feet of existing restaurant, retail and commercial buildings, along Henderson Ave. last year. Two new buildings are already slated to be underway on some of the vacant land.