'Bring my first home to my second home': Patrick Mahomes opens Whataburger in Kansas City

The Whitehouse native and former Texas Tech quarterback brought a Lone Star staple to his new home.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — You can take the quarterback out of Texas ... but you can't take Texas out of the quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes, a native of Whitehouse in East Texas, has brought a Lone Star staple to his new home. Mahomes opened the first Whataburger restaurant in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday, joining several others in the Kansas City metro area.

Mahomes is part of KMO Burger, a franchise group opening Whataburger locations throughout the Kansas and Missouri area.

“As part of KMO Burger, I am excited our team is opening our first location in Kansas City,” Mahomes said in a June press release. “It’s great to bring a gift from my first home to my second home.”

KMO Burger said it plans to open to open 30 Whataburgers over the next seven years, spanning from Wichita, Kan. to St. Joseph, Mo. Here are the locations and times of the upcoming Whataburger locations:

2022

400 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, Mo.

11300 Nall Ave, Overland Park, Kan.

7791 W 159th St, Overland Park, Kan.

Northeast corner I-435 & Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Mo.

2023

14123 W 135th St, Olathe, Kan.

9100 Block MO-45, Parkville, Mo.

Highway 152 & North Booth Ave, Kansas City, Mo.

8851 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, Mo.

Whataburger began as a small roadside burger spot in Corpus Christi in 1950, but its popularity has grown a cult-like following in Texas and expanded to 890 locations across 14 states.