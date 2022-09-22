2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list

Three Texas restaurants made the list, including an Italian spot in Lower Greenville, a barbecue joint in Arlington and Caribbean restaurant in Austin.

DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.

Here's what the NYT had to say about each restaurant:

Sister: “Sister is not afraid to have some fun. The dining room aesthetic can best be described as Grandma’s house, but make it fashion. (Think high-end light fixtures mingled with antique plates and checkered tablecloths.) And the food? Italian-ish, emphasis on the -ish. White soy and hijiki give the thick strands of spaghetti vongole a funky depth. Shiitakes punctuate the Parmesan cream that sauces buckwheat lumache. The eggplant dip is darkened in color and heightened in flavor by black sesame. Sister resides in the former space of a widely beloved Dallas restaurant, the Grape. It is a worthy successor.”

Smoke-N Ash B.B.Q: "The owners, Patrick and Fasicka Hicks, can thank their customers, at least in part, for their utterly unique offering: Texas barbecue fused with Ethiopian fare. Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q. opened as a traditional barbecue restaurant in 2018. A year later, the couple added an Ethiopian menu, serving the food Ms. Hicks had grown up eating. Diners started asking for barbecue atop injera. The Hickses realized that those people were on to something exciting. The vibrant Ethiopian flavors — brisket comes lacquered with awaze, a spicy sauce made with berbere — are an ideal match for barbecue."