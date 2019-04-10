DALLAS — Happy Friday, y'all!

The end of the week is finally here, and what better way to celebrate than checking out some delicious breakfast dishes to help you make plans for the weekend?

WFAA had seven restaurants on #IAMSTILLUP Friday to showcase some tasty local options.

So, if you need a new breakfast place, or maybe a new brunch destination, these might just hit the spot.

Texas Spice Restaurant & Bar

Located in the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas, this eatery features local ingredients made in a southern style.

What's up first? The Texas Waffle with peach butter whipped cream & blueberry sausage.

And if that wasn't enough for you, the restaurant also made a tasty-looking candied bacon dish with potato hash and poached eggs.

Jonathan's Oak Cliff

Located in Oak Cliff near the Bishop Arts District at 111 N Beckley Ave., this well-known spot is famous for its waffles.

First up were the Danger Dogs: turkey sausage links covered in pancake batter with some spicy mustard.

Dish no. 2 was the 'All In One Waffle,' an extravaganza of breakfast foods all combined into one dish.

Maple Leaf Diner

Wanting to look a bit northward? Head to the Maple Leaf Diner for Canadian specialities like poutine and a dairy bar, all located at 12817 Preston Road near the Galleria in North Dallas.

So, what did they feature? The Chicken, Bacon and Waffles, and boy, did it look good!

Ol' South Pancake House

Craving some classic breakfast staples like pancakes? Then head to 1509 S University in Fort Worth for the world famous ones at Ol' South Pancake House.

We got to try them for ourselves with the 'World Famous German Pancake!'

And we got a look at the not-so-classic 'Breakfast Buddy Burger' too. Yum!

Horseshoe Hill Cafe

Another spot in Fort Worth where you just can't go wrong, this cafe is decked out in Wild West decor to match its "cowboy cooking." They even have a 'Cowboy Brunch' to match the theme. So giddy up cowboys and girls, and get ready for these specialities located at 204 W Exchange Ave.

Joy's Butter Milk Cheddar Biscuits with chorizo gravy was the first thing up on the menu, and it certainly seemed like a winning combination.

Up next was the Chicken Fried Steak with Cowboy Gravy & eggs, and yes, it did look as good as it sounds.

Taco Heads

With multiple locations across the metroplex, you're never too far away for these tasty tacos served up in stylish spaces!

If you're looking from some breakfast tacos, you've come to the right place, with five different options served all day long.

Take a taste of the A La Texacana Taco, a mix of eggs, caramelized pico, chopped bacon and aged cheddar.

Want a vegetarian option? Try the Grilled Veggie & Egg Taco, which has a topping of aged cheddar on there as well.

Snooze, an A.M Eatery

And last, but not least, we got a look at dishes from this national eatery that is cooking up classics and new ideas across Dallas and Fort Worth.

The first dish we tried was the Coco NaNa Holiday Pancakes, and then we had the Cherries Jubilee Pancakes, some chocolate chip pancakes with an oh-so-yummy sounding topping of vanilla creme, dark-cherry bourbon compote and cookies and cream mousse.