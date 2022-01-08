'Taste My Face' | Applebee's releases wing sauce-inspired lip gloss

The restaurant is releasing a collection of four lip glosses inspired by Applebee’s wing sauces.

GLENDALE, Calif. — "Making your kisses more craveable."

That's the idea behind the latest Applebee's venture: a partnership with makeup and skincare brand Winky Lux to launch "Saucy Gloss." It's a collection of four lip glosses inspired by Applebee’s wing sauces.

“Applebee’s is known for first dates and wings – which are one of our most popular menu items,” said Applebee’s Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky. “So, we partnered with the development team at Winky Lux to create these lip glosses inspired by four of our most popular wing sauces. Find your perfect shade and spice up your date night by adding a little bit of that Applebee’s flavor to make each kiss even more craveable with Saucy Gloss."

Here are the flavors and descriptions given by Applebee's:

Get Me Hot Buffalo: Creamy coral that packs the hot buffalo spice your ex could never have handled.

Sweet Chile Kiss: Deep rich red kissed with a hint of fine golden chile specks that put the "mmm" in make out.

Be My Honey Pepper: A gorgeous golden honey-spiced gloss with shimmering flecks that'll make you the queen bee of date night.

Honey BBQ-T: A shiny, smoky barbecue hue with a side of honey sweetness to make your kisses downright craveable.

"We are so excited to partner with Applebee's in such an unexpected way,” said Natalie Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Winky Lux. “What could be more genuine and fun than spicing up a kiss with our delicious Saucy Gloss! We love adding a playful touch to everyday beauty. After all, Winky Lux is all about surprise, creating memorable experiences and sparking joy for our customers. This collaboration captures the cutting-edge product innovation and playful spirit of our brand.”

Applebee's released a music video to accompany the announcement, "Taste My Face," directed by Hannah Lux Davis:

The lip gloss can be bought individually for $18 or in a "four-piece combo" for $65 on the Winky Lux website.