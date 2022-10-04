Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5

The report also said the average age that Dallas and Fort Worth residents started swearing at was 10 years old, which ranks second-youngest nationally.

DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!

You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!

But things are especially cuss-filled around North Texas, it appears. The study claims, while the average American swears 21 times per day, people who live in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex regularly top that pace. In fact, Dallas residents swear 25 times per day on average -- a high enough count to rank as fourth-most in the United States! Fort Worth cusses plenty too, turns out: In Cowtown, people cuss 24 times per day, good enough for a fifth-place ranking in the States.

The study surveyed more than 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities and required each resident to have lived in the city for at least one year to participate.

Here are some other key findings from the study:

The average age that Dallas & Fort Worth respondents started swearing at was 10 years old (a figure that ranks as No. 2 youngest nationally)

Sixty-four percent of Fort Worth residents said they've cursed in front of children (ranking No. 3 nationally).

Fort Worth residents rank as the No. 2 population in the U.S. that's most likely to swear while experiencing road rage.

According to the study, Columbus, Ohio, is the U.S. city that swears the most per day (36).

As for the rest of Texas, Austin came in as the seventh-most swearing U.S. city in the study.

Meanwhile, the cities of El Paso, San Antonio and Houston are far less foul-mouthed. Those three Texas cities rank among the top 10 U.S. cities that swear the least: El Paso comes in at No. 4 (just 17 times per day), Houston at No. 5 (18 times per day) and San Antonio at No. 7 (20 times per day).

For a full look at the report, click here.

Oh, and for good measure, here are some swearing alternatives. Since, clearly, we need some!