Life

Cynthia Izaguirre went viral for misquoting Spider-Man. Has she been trolling us this whole time?

Izzy angered the internet when she attributed a famous Spider-Man quote to Superman. But was she trolling us this whole time? Decide for yourself.

DALLAS — If you've been on social media in the last couple of years, you've probably seen the clip. 

Cynthia Izaguirre simultaneously stunned and offended superhero fans in 2019 when she attributed Spider-Man's most famous quote to Superman.

The blooper was picked up and fired around social media faster than a speeding bullet.

Recently, she sat down to talk about being a nerd mom, having a tiny role in comic hero pop culture, and how it feels to go viral. But as we spoke, it occurred to us. She simply knows too much about Marvel and DC to have made that mistake. Has Izzy been trolling us this whole time?

"With great power comes great responsibility." 

(Insert sly grin here)

Indeed.

