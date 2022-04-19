Animal services said catching the pair of peacocks is easier said than done because they fly away every time they have tried.

PEARLAND, Texas — Several neighbors have spotted a pair of peacocks wandering around a neighborhood in Pearland.

The peacocks have been hanging out in the street, in backyards and on roofs in Southern Trails.

Video shows they recently stopped by Mollie-Blair August’s home for dinner.

She said they’re beautiful, but they’re also noisy. August said she started noticing them on her street a couple of months ago.

“They have started waking us up at all hours of the night, all hours of the morning. They have this very distinct squawk that’s more like a yell. It’s incredibly loud. Then our dog goes crazy and everybody is awake,” she said. “They are beautiful animals, but there is a lot of traffic and a lot of dogs. They don’t belong here, so they need somewhere safe where they can go.”

Pearland Animal Services said peacocks are prohibited within the city limits. They’re working on evicting the large birds from the otherwise quiet neighborhood. However, catching the peacocks is easier said than done.

