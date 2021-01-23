Dog care-social club concept slated to open in Dallas

Skiptown, a Charlotte-based dog care social club, is slated to open a facility in Dallas in summer 2021.

A Charlotte-based dog bar and social club concept that took off in the COVID-19 pandemic is planning to plant roots for its second location this summer in Dallas.

Skiptown, a membership-model dog care service provider and bar for owners, is expanding into North Texas from its flagship in North Carolina, where it’s collected more than 2,000 members since first opening last summer, said founder and CEO Meggie Williams.

Williams said Dallas is a priority because there’s a strong demand for a concept like Skiptown. She added that in Skiptown’s analysis, Dallas was shown to have many millennials and young professionals who want to invest in convenience and in opportunities that provide a high quality of return on experiences — and specifically, she said, their pets. She expects at least 1,600 individuals to sign up for membership initially.

“In our minds it was just a very natural choice for us when we are thinking about expansion, even though it's not geographically as close,” Williams said. “We're going headfirst into coming to Dallas next.”

She said she can’t disclose specific location details yet, but said Skiptown was primarily looking into areas in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, Trinity Groves, and Lower Greenville, and the facility should be about 20,000 square feet, similar to the flagship location in Charlotte.

Real estate company Foundry Commercial is helping with site selection for future venues. Williams also said they’ll be hiring entirely locally, and it will eventually take about 60 employees to operate the location.