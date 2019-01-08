DALLAS — Hola Cafe in Oak Cliff has all the typical coffee shop sights and all the typical coffee shop smells.

But if you want to sit down and relax, you might want to get there early because there's only enough seating for two.

The entire place is barely 200 square feet, and it's that small on purpose.

"That way you can have a conversation with customers and have a relationship with them," said co-owner of Hola Cafe Jeniffer Avila.

Jeniffer and her fiancee, Danny Hinojosa, own the place. It's been open one month, but Jeniffer's grande idea for a compact coffee shop started long ago.

Born in Honduras, Jeniffer grew up harvesting coffee beans with her grandma. When she moved to the states, she started sharing her love of coffee on Instagram and got thousands of followers.

The dream, however, was always to have her own coffee shop.

Inspired by places she visited in New York City, Hola Cafe is simple and, of course, Instagrammable.

Most of all, though, other than the size, they hope you'll notice what sets them apart. "It's made with love," Avila said.

Hola Cafe is open seven days a week.

RELATED: To boost milk, dairy groups support high school coffee bars

RELATED: Robots taking barista jobs in South Korea

RELATED: Perk up: California says coffee cancer risk insignificant