DALLAS — Thanksgiving is this Thursday, and while we're it's nice to think about carving the turkey and debating our favorite Thanksgiving side dishes, sometimes you just want to go out to eat.

Below is a list of restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that will be open for Thanksgiving, as of this writing. If you know of any other restaurants that we can add to this list, please email digital@wfaa.com. Happy Thanksgiving!

List of DFW restaurants open on Thanksgiving:

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse — North Dallas/Addison

Addison Steakhouse — Addison

Boi Na Brazas — Grapevine, Las Colinas

Buca di Beppo — Frisco, Southlake

Buffalo West — Fort Worth Cultural District

Cast Iron at the Omni — Fort Worth

Eddie V's — Dallas and Fort Worth

Elm Street Cask and Kitchen — Downtown Dallas

Fleming's Steakhouse — Plano

Fogo de Chao — Dallas, Plano

Katy Trail Ice House — Dallas

Katy Trail Outpost — Plano

Kona Grill — Dallas, Plano

Lamberti's Ristorante — Las Colinas

Maggiano's — Northpark

Mignon — Plano

Momo's Pasta — Dallas

Moxie's Bar and Grill — Plano

Paul Martin's American Grill — Dallas

Perle on Maple — Dallas

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille — Dallas

Romano's Macaroni Grill — Frisco, Allen, Fort Worth, Arlington, Lewisville

Roy's — Plano

Ruth's Chris Steak House — Dallas, Fort Worth

Seasons 52 — Dallas, Plano

Second Floor Regionally Inspired Kitchen — Dallas

Simply Fondue — Fort Worth

St. Martin's Wine Bistro — Dallas

The Capital Grille — Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano

The R at Renaissance — Richardson

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse — Dallas

In addition, several malls have modified and/or extended their holiday hours this week.

Firewheel Town Center and North East Mall are open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The malls will re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and will close at 6 p.m. on Friday.

are open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The malls will re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and will close at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Shops at Clearfork will be closed on Thanksgiving and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday.

will be closed on Thanksgiving and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday. Allen Premium Outlets will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Grand Prairie Premium Outlets will be open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving, then will re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and stay open until 10 p.m.

And while you're deciding where to eat and shop, watch this story from 2018 about how we shouldn't forget about Thanksgiving in the holiday hustle and bustle:

