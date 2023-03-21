North Texas woman is living the American dream and passing it on

Betzy Santana moved to America in hopes of providing a better life for her family.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANO, Texas — Born in Mexico, Betzy Santana never could’ve imagined a life like the one she’s living in Plano.

But she says her American dream began with an American nightmare.

When flights were grounded on Sept. 11, 2001, Santana was visiting her sister in North Texas. She was scheduled to fly to Pennsylvania to visit another sister.

It was in that moment she decided to stay and pursue a life in the United States. Santana got a job and started sending money home to her family in Mexico.

“When I started working, I was able to help my family there,” she said.

In Mexico, Santana worked as a travel agent, a job she cherished. However, unable to speak English for several years after moving to the United States, she had a hard time finding a similar job she loved.

After getting married and having kids, she decided she wanted that to change and set out to be an example for her kids.

“I decided to get better for myself and for my family too,” she said.

She was looking for a better life the day she walked into the Local Good Center in Plano.

The Local Good Center is a nonprofit organization that provides life skills and other vital services to those in need.

Santana took advantage of every opportunity to learn. She took English courses, attended cooking classes and learned new job skills.

She told WFAA she’ll soon be getting her real estate license, something not long ago she could only dream about.

“I want to learn to improve myself and help my community,” Santana said.

The Local Good Center said Santana is just one of its many success stories.

“We just love lasting good,” said Julissa Estrada, executive director of the Local Good Center. “We love things that can spread and are contagious and are just pay it forward.”

Santana said that’s what she plans to do. She wants to pay it forward and give back to the country she loves now more than ever.

“I’m so grateful being here,” Santana said. “I know God has a purpose for me. I want to be a person that shares the opportunities with others.”